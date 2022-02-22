Mattel Wins $1.45M In 'Thomas & Friends' TM Suit

By Tiffany Hu (February 22, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- Mattel Inc. on Tuesday scored a $1.45 million default judgment in New York federal court against Chinese vendors accused of selling counterfeit "Thomas the Tank Engine" toys and books on the Alibaba and AliExpress e-commerce platforms. In an order, the court adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to grant Mattel's request for a default victory in its trademark infringement lawsuit against all 29 vendors named in the complaint, finding that their failure to respond to the complaint was "sufficient to demonstrate willfulness" and effectively amounted to a concession of the toymaker's allegations of liability. The magistrate judge also notably found that a...

