Groups Say FERC's Utility Accounting Rules Need Changes

By Clark Mindock (February 22, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- More than 300 energy and environmental groups urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday to reform its rules governing utility advocacy accounting practices, arguing that the current system forces ratepayers to unknowingly finance anti-environment efforts. In a letter to the commission, the groups told FERC that the current rules allow utilities essentially to use ratepayer money to bankroll industry group public information campaigns and reports that undermine environment-friendly policies. The rules generally don't require detailed disclosures of how dues for utility industry groups are spent, beyond explicit lobbying identified by the Internal Revenue Service. Utilities and the nonprofit trade groups...

