Pa. Court Says Man Can't Pin Tardy Med Mal Suit On Pandemic

By Jonathan Capriel (February 22, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state appeals court ended a man's medical malpractice suit against a Philadelphia hospital because he failed to timely notify the medical center of the complaint, ruling on Tuesday that the plaintiff cannot blame the COVID-19 pandemic for his lack of diligence. The three-judge panel said that Gerald Bellan did not explain why his counsel waited so long to inform Penn Presbyterian Medical Center of his lawsuit. While the coronavirus pandemic did close the hospital's legal offices, there were clearly other means to deliver notice that Bellan did not try until much too late, according to the ruling. "To the...

