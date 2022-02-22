Mexico Threatened With $667M Claim Over Fuel Terminal

By Caroline Simson (February 22, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- A Houston-based energy firm backed by global investment firm KKR has threatened Mexico with a $667 million investor-state claim after authorities in the country closed its Tuxpan fuel imports terminal at gunpoint during a late-night inspection last September. Monterra Energy disclosed Tuesday that it had filed a notice of intent to submit the claim to arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying the move follows efforts by Mexico to curtail foreign imports of petroleum products into the country with the goal of restoring control of the industry to its national oil company, Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex. It will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS