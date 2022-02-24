Proskauer Adds Private Funds Partner From Kirkland

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 24, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- Proskauer LLP has grown its partnership by adding an attorney to its private funds group who spent more than 13 years as part of Kirkland & Ellis LLP's investment funds group, the firm has announced. Robert Sutton, a 20-year veteran of private funds practice, officially started at his new firm at the end of the Presidents' Day weekend, he told Law360 during a phone interview Thursday. In a statement, Proskauer partner Howard Beber, the co-head of the firm's private funds group, said Sutton's "background counseling investment advisers and fund sponsors will provide unmatched guidance for our clients." Sutton said he chose...

