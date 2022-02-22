USTR Presses Canada To Abandon Digital Services Tax

By Dylan Moroses (February 22, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative warned Tuesday that it could revisit existing trade agreements, push Congress to examine U.S. laws and take unilateral actions against Canada if the country implements its digital services tax. The office sent comments to the Canadian government saying the country should expect a challenge under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act if Canada forges ahead with a "discriminatory," unilateral and retroactive 3% tax on revenue from certain digital services. The USTR said the Canadian digital services tax is designed similarly to levies implemented by countries around the world including France, Spain, Italy, which...

