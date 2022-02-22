Del. Chancery Won't Stop $224M Florida Railroad Buy

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 22, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- Delaware's Court of Chancery will not prevent Macquarie Infrastructure Partners from moving ahead with its proposed $224 million acquisition of a Florida-based railroad company, concluding that a minority stockholder who alleged the sale process was corrupt had failed to prove the deal would cause irreparable harm. In a one-hour telephonic bench ruling Monday, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. denied Florida-based International Rail Partners LLC's motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the sale, finding that it was "not warranted" because the alleged harm could be "remedied with monetary damages." The balance of harms also "tips in favor of the defendants"...

