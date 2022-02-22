Florida Group Says Appraisal OK In $40M Irma Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 22, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Florida trial court didn't act improperly by ordering an appraisal before a coverage decision could be reached in a $40 million insurance dispute over Hurricane Irma damage, a civil justice group told the state's top court Tuesday. Waves crash over a seawall on Sept. 10, 2017, as Hurricane Irma hits Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The Florida Justice Association said Weston Insurance Co. couldn't prevent an appraisal by simply accusing its policyholder, a condominium association, of illegally overstating how much damage its properties suffered as a result of the hurricane. The Riverside Club Condominium Association has accused Weston of paying $3.1 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS