DOL Urges 7th Circ. To Reject Appeal Of ERISA Subpoena

By Patrick Hoff (February 22, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor told the Seventh Circuit that a lower court correctly found that it has the power to investigate cybersecurity breaches that may violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, saying a tech company's appeal of a subpoena enforcement order should be denied. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a brief filed Friday that cybersecurity is "a critical aspect of plan benefit security," and nothing in ERISA insulates Alight Solutions LLC's electronic recordkeeping from regulatory oversight. Furthermore, Walsh said Alight failed to argue before the district court that cybersecurity is outside the DOL's investigatory reach and therefore cannot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS