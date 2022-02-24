Venable Adds Tech, Telecom Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 24, 2022, 10:34 AM EST) -- Venable LLP has added a partner to its communications practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. Laura A. Stefani joins the firm from Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC, where she first joined in 2018 as an of counsel, according to a firm news release. Venable said Stefani's career centers at the intersection of law, policy and technology, advising clients on regulatory solutions for the wireless technology markets. Lawrence H. Norton, Venable's chairman of the firm's government division, said in a statement that Stefani's skills would be invaluable to the firm's clients. "Laura has a reputation as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS