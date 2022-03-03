Croke Fairchild Adds IP Pro From Hogan Lovells In Chicago

By Lauraann Wood (March 3, 2022, 12:46 PM EST) -- Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres LLC has bolstered its roster with a partner who's returned to Chicago after spending the last several years in Washington, D.C., helping clients navigate the intellectual property aspects of their corporate transactions. Cameron Robinson joined Croke Fairchild last month after working with Hogan Lovells for about six years in the nation's capital, where he worked closely with that firm's international mergers and acquisitions teams to help clients navigate intellectual property concerns. Robinson told Law360 that he joined Croke Fairchild because he saw the firm would give him the "ability to take my own path a little...

