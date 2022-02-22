Del. Justices Uphold Toss Of Candace Owens' Facebook Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (February 22, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a lower court dismissal of conservative commentator Candace Owens' suit seeking damages from fact-checkers whose reports on false social media statements about COVID-19 led to the temporary suspension of her Facebook posting rights. In a brief order entered on behalf of a five-justice panel, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said the justices found "it evident that the judgment of the Superior Court should be affirmed on the basis of and for the reasons stated in its" July 2021 opinion. USA Today and Lead Stories LLC have a contract with Facebook to regularly fact-check...

