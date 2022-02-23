Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Pot Agency, Investor Spar Over State Residency Rule

By Sarah Jarvis (February 23, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- Washington state's cannabis regulator has again told a federal judge that the dormant commerce clause of the Constitution can't apply to the state's marijuana policy, while an Idaho resident suing the agency over a residency requirement said the Constitution blocks such "economic discrimination."

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, or LCB, and plaintiff Todd Brinkmeyer lodged filings Tuesday urging the court to deny summary judgment bids filed by the other party. At issue is the state's residency requirement for marijuana business owners, which Brinkmeyer argues is unconstitutional and prevents him from holding equity in a venture that he helped bring...

