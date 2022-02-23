Atty Attacked For His 'White Skin,' Beliefs, Del. Justices Told

By Rose Krebs (February 23, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- Counsel for a former Bayard PA attorney told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday it should reverse a lower court's decision tossing a defamation suit he filed against another attorney he claims falsely branded him a racist and attacked him because of his "white skin and Christian religion." During an oral argument held virtually in front of a three-justice panel, Stephen J. Neuberger of the Neuberger Firm PA argued that his client, Scott D. Cousins, lost his job at Delaware firm Bayard and had his reputation damaged because of comments Rosemary S. Goodier made in an email she sent to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS