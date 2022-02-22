Court Leery Of Trump Anti-SLAPP Defense In Defamation Suit

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 22, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge repeatedly lectured Donald Trump's attorneys on federal procedure Tuesday and challenged them to explain why it was not futile for them to seek protection from E. Jean Carroll's defamation case under an updated state law barring frivolous lawsuits. Carroll in 2019 accused Trump of raping her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s and filed a New York state suit against the then-president later that year after he claimed she was lying. The U.S. Department of Justice stepped in to defend Trump and in 2020 removed the case to federal court, where the DOJ's...

