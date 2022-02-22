Bayer Entity To Pay $25M To End NH PCB Contamination Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 22, 2022, 10:44 PM EST) -- The Bayer AG entity Monsanto Co. will pay $25 million to end a suit from the state of New Hampshire alleging it concealed the toxicity of polychlorinated biphenyls to keep profits high at the expense of health and environmental concerns, the state announced Tuesday. In a release from Attorney General John M. Formella, the state said it would receive $20 million from the deal after paying its attorney fees from the state court suit. In the October 2020 complaint, New Hampshire accused the company of making PCBs well into the 1970s despite understanding the chemicals' environmental costs — and the health...

