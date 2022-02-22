Baxter Settles SEC Charges Over Forex Accounting Controls

By Hailey Konnath (February 22, 2022, 11:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled settled charges against Baxter International Inc. for alleged improper foreign exchange transactions that led to a misstatement of the company's net income, hitting the health care company with an $18 million penalty. According to an SEC order, Baxter violated the negligence-based anti-fraud, reporting, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of federal securities laws for more than 20 years. Between 1995 and 2019, Baxter used a way of converting non-U.S. dollar denominated transactions, assets and liabilities on its financial statements that was not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS