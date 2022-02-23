'Loser Pays' Rule Would Hinder Cases, CMA Warns Top Court

By Christopher Crosby (February 23, 2022, 3:42 PM GMT) -- The Competition and Markets Authority warned the U.K. Supreme Court on Wednesday that forcing it to pay the legal bill for two drugmakers that beat the watchdog's excessive pricing case could have a "chilling" effect on enforcement. It might seem unfair that drugmaker Pfizer and distributor Flynn Pharma have to pay large legal fees despite successfully challenging the CMA's action, James Eadie QC, counsel for the CMA, argued — but that's the cost of government authorities acting in the public interest. The drug companies have asked Britain's highest court to overturn findings that the CMA does not have to pick up their...

