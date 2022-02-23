Pensions Watchdog Issues Climate Guide For Trustees

By Irene Madongo (February 23, 2022, 3:15 PM GMT) -- The Pensions Regulator on Wednesday issued an illustration of how retirement plans can comply with new climate-related regulations, hoping the step-by-step examples provided will help businesses implement new requirements. The U.K. pensions watchdog devised a fictitious XYZ pension scheme as a dummy exercise that walks pension trustees and advisers through the process, which included a model with both defined benefit and defined contribution sections. Under the measures, which came into force in October 2021, trustees have to analyze how their funds contribute to environmental damage, and also make regular public disclosures about greenhouse gas emissions generated by their funds. David Fairs,...

