Insurer Fights To Boost £13M Award In IBM Project Delay Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 23, 2022, 4:52 PM GMT) -- Soteria Insurance asked an appeals court on Wednesday to overturn a ruling awarding it just £13 million ($17.6 million) in damages from IBM, saying the judge should have granted it a payout closer to the £130 million it sought. Soteria Insurance Ltd., the owner of Britain's Co-operative Insurance, has told the Court of Appeal that a lower court was wrong to exclude a category of damages, known as wasted expenditure, when it ordered tech giant IBM to hand over £13 million to the underwriter after an IT contract between the two companies went awry. Soteria sued IBM United Kingdom Ltd. for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS