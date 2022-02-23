Gov't To Broaden Scope Of 'Third Way' Pension Rules

By Martin Croucher (February 23, 2022, 2:30 PM GMT) -- The government has said that it will expand the scope of its current regulations for a new type of collective retirement savings plan to allow multiple employers to contribute to a single fund. Guy Opperman, the minister for pensions, told a parliamentary committee on Monday that work to draw up regulations for the multi-employer retirement plans will start at the end of 2022. Collective defined contribution schemes are risk-sharing pension plans that are new to Britain, although they are popular in Canada and the Netherlands. The first such scheme is likely to be launched this summer for employees of the Royal...

