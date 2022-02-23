Cyber Defense Biz BlueVoyant Grabs $250M In Series D

By Charlie Innis (February 23, 2022, 12:45 PM EST) -- BlueVoyant, with help from Davis Polk, raised $250 million in an investment round led by Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm run by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and steered by Paul Weiss, the cybersecurity company said Wednesday. Liberty Strategic Capital led the Series D with new and existing investors, including Eden Global Partners, 8VC and ISTARI, an investment company founded by Singapore's state-owned Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., according to the announcement. BlueVoyant, which works to defend other organizations from cyber threats, said the fresh capital will help it further develop its technology and expand globally as it builds on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS