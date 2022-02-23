Hochtief Bids $1.1B To Take Rest Of Aussie Builder's Shares

By Charlie Innis (February 23, 2022, 2:53 PM EST) -- German construction company Hochtief offered AU$1.47 billion ($1.06 billion) on Wednesday to buy the shares in CIMIC Group it doesn't already own and take full control of the major Sydney-headquartered contractor. Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft, which owns 78.58% of CIMIC Group through a subsidiary, bid AU$22 per share of CIMIC to buy the company's remaining shares, which are held by public investors, according to the announcement. The offer price of AU$22 per share is a premium of about 35% to CIMIC's closing share price on the Australian Securities Exchange on Feb. 23, and Hochtief said in the announcement the bid is "unconditional and...

