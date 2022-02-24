Ga. Courts Get $15M In Federal Funds In 2nd Round Of Grants

By Emily Sides (February 24, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- Close to two dozen judicial circuits around Georgia are set to receive $15 million in funding after a state judicial committee this week announced the second round of grants from a $110 million pool of COVID-19 pandemic-related federal funds that superior court judges said are needed to address chronic case backlogs. An ad hoc committee of the Judicial Council of Georgia announced its funding decisions on Tuesday following an initial round of grants awarded in December, in which 26 judicial circuits across the state received $24.8 million in funds allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. Among the award...

