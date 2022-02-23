Judges Halt Injury Fee Appeal Over Worries Of Bigger Impact

By Joanne Faulkner (February 23, 2022, 4:22 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal abandoned a long-waited hearing on solicitors' fees in personal injury cases on Wednesday after judges admitted that the consequences of their decision could end up having "profound ramifications" for civil litigation retainers. Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls, stepped in before the start of the second day of submissions in a personal injury fee dispute to ask whether all three parties involved would like to adjourn to a later date. Judge Vos said he was concerned that many new questions about claims brought under the pre-action protocol for low-value personal injury claims in road traffic accidents had emerged on...

