Schiff Hardin, Loeb & Loeb Rep $140M Nukkleus Deal

By McCord Pagan (February 23, 2022, 2:44 PM EST) -- Multi-asset trading and payments platform Nukkleus Inc. said Wednesday it's going public on the Nasdaq by combining with blank-check company Brilliant Acquisition Corp. in a deal valuing it at $140 million, guided by Schiff Hardin LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP. In a statement, Nukkleus said proceeds from the deal will be used to continue the growth of its businesses, which include services for digital asset exchanges and payments and cryptocurrency conversion. "We are very excited that Brilliant has recognized the opportunity Nukkleus provides its shareholders. Nukkleus, through the use of leading-edge technology, bridges many asset class execution points and applies...

