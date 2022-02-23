'NJWeedman' Challenge To Legal Pot Effort Meets Skepticism

By Bill Wichert (February 23, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge cast doubt Wednesday on whether a cannabis rights activist known as "NJWeedman" has standing to pursue a lawsuit over what he referred to as the state's efforts to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana via "corporatization" and eliminate black market sellers like himself, saying his fears of being arrested were speculative. During a phone hearing on the state's bid to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan questioned the standing arguments that Edward R. Forchion raised in his amended complaint over a successful 2020 ballot measure legalizing adult-use cannabis in the state and a subsequent state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS