FTC's New Economics Bureau Chief Leaves After 10 Months

By Bryan Koenig (February 23, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's top economist abruptly resigned from the agency last week after less than a year on the job, according to an FTC memo shared with Law360. Chair Lina M. Khan's Feb. 18 memo offers no reasoning for the departure, asserting only that PhD economist Marta Wosińska "completed her tenure at the FTC this week." Wosińska's departure was first reported by The Information, which pegged her resignation to Feb. 16. Wosińska did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. According to Khan's memo, the Bureau of Economics' leadership team "has graciously stepped up to oversee the Bureau's...

