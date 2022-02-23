Law Firm, Engineer Settle With Surfside Collapse Victims

By Carolina Bolado (February 23, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, said Wednesday that they have reached deals to resolve claims against the condominium association's law firm Becker & Poliakoff PA and the engineering firm that had inspected the building in 2018. In a hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, co-lead plaintiffs' counsel Rachel Furst of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen PA said both the victims and the condominium association had been able to resolve their negligence claims against Becker & Poliakoff and Morabito Consultants Inc. after a successful mediation. Furst did not disclose any details...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS