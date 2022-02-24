Anthem BCBS Gets Trans Worker's Discrimination Suit Tossed

By Rachel Stone (February 24, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal court has granted Anthem BlueCross and BlueShield's bid to dismiss a transgender Citibank employee's suit claiming the insurer violated the Affordable Care Act's prohibitions on discrimination by refusing to cover her gender transition-related medical care, agreeing with BCBS that she did not show the denial stemmed from bias. In Wednesday's memorandum opinion and order, U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning handed a win to Anthem BCBS, the administrator of TeeAnna J. Polonczyk's Citibank-sponsored health plan. His order dismissed the entirety of her discrimination claims under the ACA, as well as her Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims contesting...

