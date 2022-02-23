US Botched Chinese Locker Anti-Dumping Duties, CIT Hears

By Max Jaeger (February 23, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A U.S. manufacturer told the Court of International Trade on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce erroneously relied on an "unprofitable" Turkish company to calculate anti-dumping and countervailing duties for imported Chinese metal lockers. List Industries asked the court to grant it a win in its October suit against the Commerce Department seeking to have the agency reconsider its determination that Turkish manufacturer Ayes Celikhasir VE CT was a better stand-in than Mexican producer Grupo Carso SAB de CV when it came to setting tariffs on Chinese lockers. The government set anti-dumping duties after the U.S. International Trade Commission determined...

