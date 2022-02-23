Romania Says UNESCO Designation Won't Affect Gold Mine

By Victoria McKenzie (February 23, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Romania has insisted that UNESCO's recognition of an ancient gold mine in Transylvania as a World Heritage Site does not affect a Canadian company's open-pit mining project, defending the measure as a boon to local communities that suffered as the controversial project stalled — and not part of some scheme to appropriate the company's assets. In a reply brief made public on Tuesday in the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes, Romania said the Roșia Montană area has "been in socio-economic limbo" for 23 years waiting for the benefits of economic development that the multibillion-dollar Gabriel Resources Ltd mining project...

