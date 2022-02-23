Hogan Lovells Hires Paul Hastings Atty For Corporate Practice

By Matt Perez (February 23, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells continued the expansion of its corporate and finance team in its New York office, announcing the hiring of a former Paul Hastings LLP partner Wednesday. Mergers and acquisitions attorney Luke Iovine moves to the firm as a partner after more than two decades at Paul Hastings. Iovine becomes the fourth attorney to join Hogan Lovells' corporate and finance practice in New York this month. "Luke's arrival reflects our commitment to enhancing our M&A capabilities in key markets, such as New York," James Doyle, leader of the firm's corporate and finance group, said in a statement. "He is a strong...

