Pa. Justices Adopt Congressional Map Closest To Old One

By Matthew Santoni (February 23, 2022, 2:31 PM EST) -- A divided Supreme Court of Pennsylvania picked a district map for the 2022 Congressional elections Wednesday that was touted as sticking as close as possible to the map from four years earlier, despite the state losing a representative due to population decline. The 4-3 majority of justices said the state would use the map proposed by Carol Ann Carter and other Democratic-aligned voters, which had been advocated during the previous week's arguments as "86% similar" to the prior map, mainly adjusting the borders of rural districts that had lost population in order to shift from 18 representatives in Congress to 17....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS