Ex-Fla. State Atty Pleads Guilty To Bribery, Extortion

By Madison Arnold (February 23, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- A former Florida state attorney could face up to 48 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to four felony charges for conduct including soliciting the sale of a bull off his farm in exchange for favorable treatment of a defense attorney's client. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced Wednesday in a news release that Jeffrey Siegmeister, 53, of Live Oak, Florida, pled guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, wire fraud and filing a false tax return. He served as the elected state attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit...

