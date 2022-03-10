PE Firm Sues COVID Test Distributor Over Contract Breach

By Joanne Faulkner (March 10, 2022, 6:54 PM GMT) -- A Malta-based venture capital firm says in the High Court it has been wrongfully squeezed out of running a company set up to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests by a longtime business partner, in breach of share agreements. Philip Falzon Sant Manduca, who used to run Titanium Capital Investments Ltd. before handing over the legal responsibilities to his wife, made a plan to set up a COVID-19 test kit business with his friend of 20 years, Jon Hughes, according to a High Court claim filed on Feb. 24, which has just been made public. The two men made a number of oral...

