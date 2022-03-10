EasyJet Parent Sues Charity Funding Platform Over TM

By Christopher Crosby (March 10, 2022, 6:33 PM GMT) -- EasyGroup Ltd., the parent company of the easyJet budget airline, has sued an online fundraising platform for charities in the English courts, accusing the smaller company of passing off the group's well-known "easy" trademark at the start of its name and using similar-looking branding. EasyGroup filed a trademark claim on Feb. 4 in the High Court against Easyfundraising Ltd. for allegedly violating the group's U.K.-registered trademarks. The company claims that Easyfundraising's websites and signage violate the group's registered marks. The lawsuit seeks an injunction barring the defendants from using the website easyfundraising.co.uk, which describes itself as a way for the public to...

