Prax Group Parent Settles $4M Suit Over Oil Refinery Deal

By Silvia Martelli (March 3, 2022, 4:30 PM GMT) -- A commodities trading company has settled its $4 million lawsuit that accused the parent company of Prax Group of unlawfully holding secret talks with another firm after agreeing to provide funding for the oil giant to buy a refinery. Judge Richard Jacobs signed off an agreement at the High Court in a consent order, resolving a claim brought by Mercuria Energy Trading SA against State Oil Ltd. — Prax Group's parent company — over its alleged breach of contract for the purchase of a large oil refinery in Lincolnshire, eastern England. The order, filed at the court on Feb. 22, allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS