Trustees Win Accounts Of Profits Claim For Hotel Sales

By Silvia Martelli (February 23, 2022, 7:13 PM GMT) -- A court ruled Wednesday that the liquidator for three luxury London hotels is entitled to an account of profits of an investor who dishonestly arranged the sale of the properties without disclosing that he had a stake in the buyer. High Court Judge David Foxton said that real estate investor Andrew Ruhan had an unlawful conflict of interest because he was on both sides of the sale of the three hotels, which overlook Hyde Park in central London. Ruhan breached his fiduciary duty to Hotel Portfolio II, the company that owned the properties, by failing to disclose that he was the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS