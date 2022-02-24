Walmart Wants To Stomp Out Ugg's Fluffy Slipper IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (February 24, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- Walmart is looking to boot a design patent suit in California federal court that claims it is infringing a fluffy slipper by the maker of Ugg, arguing that the footwear style is far from unique and shouldn't have been patented. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said Tuesday in its motion for summary judgment that Ugg creator Deckers Outdoor Corp. shouldn't have been allowed to stake a claim on the design for Ugg's "Fluff Yeah Slide" — a sheepskin slipper and sandal combo with an elastic backing — since the style was around long before Deckers launched the footwear in 2018. According to Walmart,...

