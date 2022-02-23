CFPB Floats Options For Automated Valuation Model Rule

By Jon Hill (February 23, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday put out an early-stage draft of options being considered for a forthcoming rulemaking proposal from federal regulators that would address quality control standards for a key set of computer-based tools increasingly used in home lending. The outline released by the CFPB comes as part of its long-running joint effort with the Federal Reserve and other federal financial agencies to draw up regulations for so-called automated valuation models that generate property appraisals for mortgage underwriting and other purposes. The models, which employ sophisticated algorithms and large datasets to come up with their estimates, have also...

