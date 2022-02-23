USPTO Says Arthrex Patent Do-Over Bid Could Paralyze Gov't

By Ryan Davis (February 23, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- Arthrex's argument that the interim director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office cannot review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions misreads the law and would cause "paralysis" of many agencies during presidential transitions, the office told the Federal Circuit on Tuesday. Alongside a separate filing by Smith & Nephew, which successfully challenged Arthrex's suture patent at the PTAB, the USPTO responded to a brief Arthrex filed in January contending that Drew Hirshfeld, who is currently leading the patent office, lacked the authority to review and leave intact the board's decision. Arthrex persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to rule last year...

