Chevron Beats Claims Over Contaminated Louisiana Land

By Mike Curley (February 23, 2022, 3:28 PM EST) -- A Louisiana appeals court Wednesday threw out claims by Acadia Parish homeowners that Chevron USA Inc. is responsible for contamination of their land, agreeing with the trial court that there wasn't sufficient evidence that Chevron's predecessor actually used the storage pits that allegedly leaked waste into the land. The panel affirmed the dismissal of the suit led by Fernen Louis Andrepont, in which Chevron was the last remaining defendant, saying while the plaintiffs' expert could establish that Chevron's predecessor, Gulf Oil Co. of Louisiana, had wells in the area, that doesn't prove that it used the specific storage pits in question....

