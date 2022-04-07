1st Circ. Panel Questions Maine's Medical Pot Residency Rule

By Sam Reisman (April 7, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel on Thursday appeared ready to rule that the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution applies to the federally illegal cannabis industry in a landmark case that could determine states' abilities to exert home rule over their marijuana markets. The appeal over the constitutionality of a Maine law requiring that medical cannabis business owners be state residents is the first of its kind to reach the national circuit courts and could have widespread ramifications for the marijuana sector, which has developed as siloed state markets under federal prohibition. During oral arguments, the circuit judges seemed skeptical toward...

