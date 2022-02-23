SFO Arrests 2 After Raids On Failed TV Sports Company

By Christopher Crosby (February 23, 2022, 7:29 PM GMT) -- Britain's anti-fraud enforcer arrested two people Wednesday morning following a raid on a failed TV sports company that fell into administration late last year after liquidators say they uncovered a £280 million ($380 million) black hole. The Serious Fraud Office said late Wednesday it had opened a criminal investigation into Arena Television Ltd. over the business practices of individuals associated with the company and its linked entities. Two individuals were arrested and were being questioned while authorities searched three sites with help from the National Crime Agency, the SFO said. "These searches and arrests form part of wider investigative activity being undertaken by the SFO...

