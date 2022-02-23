Toshiba Discrimination Suit Over Failed Drug Test Is Tossed

By Katryna Perera (February 23, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has tossed a discrimination suit against Toshiba America Energy Systems Corp. filed by a former employee who said she was wrongfully fired after testing positive for marijuana during a random drug test. U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II dismissed plaintiff Cherie Lehenky's suit with prejudice on Tuesday. Lehenky, who had worked from her home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania as an event planner for Toshiba, had sued under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act in September 2020. Judge Jones found that even though Lehenky suffered from a disability, she had failed to allege...

