FDA Rips CytoDyn's 'Concerning' COVID Video

By Adam Lidgett (February 24, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to CytoDyn Inc., slamming the biotech company for a video in which a now-former executive touts a purported COVID-19 treatment, saying the video was "concerning." In a Tuesday posting on its website, the FDA said it sent a letter on Feb. 11 to CytoDyn, which is presently facing litigation accusing the company of inflating its stock price by overhyping the treatment while executives dumped millions of shares. The FDA said it was concerned with a video from September in which the company's former President and CEO Nader Z. Pourhassan — who held...

