Texas Can Break With High Court On Abortion Law, State Says

By Katie Buehler (February 24, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court got caught up in the superfluous language of a Texas law restricting abortions when it determined providers could target state licensing boards in a legal challenge, a mistake the Texas Supreme Court has the chance to correct, attorneys for the Lone Star State said Thursday. Texas Solicitor General Judd E. Stone II encouraged the state Supreme Court during oral arguments to follow its history of a strong commitment to textualism when interpreting the new law, S.B. 8, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Stone said the Texas justices could "safely conclude" the...

