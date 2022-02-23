1MDB Trial At Risk After Feds Admit 'Inexcusable' Doc Error

By Stewart Bishop (February 23, 2022, 2:06 PM EST) -- The trial of former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng over a purported $6.5 billion bribe and kickback scheme involving Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB was thrust into peril Wednesday, after prosecutors admitted an "inexcusable" failure to provide thousands of documents to the defense. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie filed around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, federal prosecutors said a privilege team from the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington had failed to produce 15,500 nonprivileged documents in part from email accounts and a laptop belonging to former Goldman Sachs partner and star government witness Tim Leissner, who...

