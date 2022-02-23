Insurer Says Landlord's Alleged Rights Violations Not Covered

By Ganesh Setty (February 23, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Travelers unit told a Wisconsin federal court on Wednesday that it should have no duty to defend or indemnify the owner of thousands of Wisconsin apartment units or his management company, both of which face a civil suit brought by the state attorney general alleging multiple violations of tenant rights. The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. argued in its declaratory action against Berrada Properties Management Inc. and its president, Youssef Berrada, that the state of Wisconsin's suit does not seek relief that could be insured under the commercial insurance policy it issued to the company running from July 2018 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS